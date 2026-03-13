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Splitting money between CDs and money market accounts could make sense in today's economy. Natnan Srisuwan/Getty Images

While earning as much interest as possible on your money is ideal, the reality is that sometimes even a little extra goes a long way. And that's especially true in the unique economic climate of March 2026. With recently released reports showing that the progress in lowering inflation is stalling and unemployment is rising, many savers find themselves looking for secure homes for their money right now. And, if they can earn a reasonable interest rate in today's still elevated interest rate environment, that will be even better.

Fortunately, there are still ways in which to do just that, with certificate of deposit (CD) and money market accounts being two of the more viable options. Both come with competitive interest rates now, and both will keep your principal balance intact with ease. So they could be worth exploring for those looking to find a home for a smaller amount of money, like $5,000 currently.

To better determine which makes more sense in the final months of 2026, however, it helps to know the interest-earning potential each presents. Below, we'll crunch the numbers savers should know before acting.

See how much interest you could earn with a high-rate CD account here.

$5,000 CD account vs. $5,000 money market account: Which will earn more interest in 2026?

Calculating the interest-earning potential of a CD account is simple thanks to the fixed interest rate the account employs, which will remain the same until the account matures. Money market accounts, however, come with variable interest rates that will rise or fall based on market conditions.

Here's how much interest each account stands to earn throughout the remainder of 2026, calculated against today's top rates, the assumption that no fees are levied against either account type and that the money market account rate remains constant through the end of the year:

3-month CD at 3.90%: $48.05

$48.05 Money market account at 4.00% after three months: $49.27

$49.27 Difference between accounts: The money market account will earn $1.22 more.

6-month CD at 4.10%: $101.47

$101.47 Money market account at 4.00% after six months: $99.02

$99.02 Difference between accounts: The CD will earn $2.45 more.

9-month CD at 4.00%: $149.26

$149.26 Money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $149.26

$149.26 Difference between accounts: Both accounts will earn the same amount of interest.

In these three scenarios, then, the interest-earning potential is almost identical – the money market account is slightly more profitable after three months, while the CD is more lucrative after six and the returns after nine months are the same.

That said, the CD interest is guaranteed while the money market account interest is not, thanks to that variable rate. So you'll need to weigh the flexibility the money market account permits versus locking your money away with the CD (and its fixed rate) to best determine your next steps.

Compare your top savings account options online now.

The bottom line

The interest-earning potential of a $5,000 CD account and a $5,000 money market account at this point in 2026 is basically the same. But "potential" isn't a guarantee, and if you want to be able to rely on your return, a CD account may be the better option. That said, some savers could also benefit from splitting their funds between both accounts, or increasing their initial deposit to exploit today's still-elevated interest rate landscape while they still can. Don't dismiss high-yield savings accounts, either. Consider speaking with a banking representative, who can clearly outline your options and help you get set up with an account (or accounts) that both meet your goals and fit your needs now.