5-year CD pros and cons every saver should know

Certificate of deposit (CD) APYs are higher than they've been in decades, making these secure savings vehicles hard to ignore. One popular CD term is a 5-year term. These CDs offer compelling returns alongside minimal risk when compared to other investment options.

Although these high-return accounts are the perfect option for some, there's no such thing as a one-size-fits-all savings or investment vehicle. As with any savings vehicle, it's important to consider the pros and cons before you open a 5-year CD.

5-year CD pros and cons you should consider

"CDs are basically amped-up savings accounts with a time deposit component," says Lamar Brabham, CEO and founder of Noel Taylor Agency in North Myrtle Beach, SC. "They are easy to open and available almost everywhere, with rates commonly more than 5%."

There are plenty of reasons to consider opening a 5-year CD, especially considering today's high rates, but there are also drawbacks to consider. Here are a few to take into consideration before opening an account:

5-year CD pros

Lock in impressive guaranteed returns: CDs are currently paying higher returns

Enjoy the safety of FDIC-insured accounts: "Because CDs are FDIC-insured, they do provide safety," says Lamar. After all, if the bank you open your CD with can't afford to pay you back as agreed, FDIC insurance will step in to cover the difference

Don't pay maintenance fees: Other savings vehicles like traditional savings accounts typically come with monthly maintenance fees. These fees cut into the return your idle money generates. CDs don't generally come with monthly maintenance fees

5-year CD cons

They lack accessibility: When you open a 5-year CD, you're making a 5-year commitment. So, it's not wise to open a 5-year CD with money from your emergency fund. Those funds should be kept where they are liquid and accessible.

They come with interest rate risk: Although CDs are a safe investment vehicle, they're not completely risk-free. One risk you'll face when you open a 5-year CD is interest rate risk. This is the risk that interest rates will rise

They come with inflation risk: There is also an inflation risk that comes with 5-year CDs. That is, you stand the risk that the inflation rate rises above your returns. However, that risk is minimal considering the current environment.

The bottom line

Although CDs aren't the perfect investment vehicle for everyone, they are a wise investment vehicle for many. Considering the current interest rate and inflationary environment, the potential returns on a 5-year CD are hard to ignore. Moreover, inflation and interest rate risks are relatively minimal when compared to conditions just a couple of years ago.