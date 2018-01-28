CBS/AP January 28, 2018, 11:06 AM

5 killed in shooting at car wash in Melcroft, Pennsylvania

MELCROFT, Pa. -- State police say at least five people were killed in a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash.

The shooting happened overnight at a car wash in the small town of Melcroft in Fayette County about 55 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

The victims were identified only as three men and two women. At least one other person was wounded and was taken to a hospital, but further details on that person's condition were not immediately released. 

Authorities were trying to determine if the shooter was among those found at the scene. 

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

