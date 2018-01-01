By Crimesider Staff CBS News January 1, 2018, 10:54 AM

4 shot at Alabama New Year’s Eve party

Police investigate a shooting that left four wounded outside the Palladium Event Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Four people are being treated at a Huntsville, Alabama hospital after being wounded in a shooting at a New Year's Eve party, reports CBS affiliate WHNT.

Emergency crews arrived to find three people shot, an 18-year-old and two who police say are in their 20s. All three suffered life-threatening injuries. Another person with less serious injuries was also brought to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Huntsville police say the incident, which occurred outside a business called the Palladium Event Center, involved multiple shooters. 

Police haven't made any arrests in the case. They ask anyone with information in the case to call investigators.

