4 NFL officials work 2 games each Sunday, a rarity stemming from Friday's FAA ground stop

Cincinnati — Don Willard did something on Sunday that the NFL hopes doesn't ever have to be duplicated — refereeing two games in one day.

Willard was the referee Sunday afternoon for the Miami Dolphins' game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis before he and three other members of the crew made the 114-mile trip to work the prime-time contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Official Don Willard gestures during the first half of the NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati on Nov. 15, 2026. AP Photo / Joshua A. Bickel

The reshuffling happened after the Federal Aviation Administration called for a nationwide ground stop Friday. The stop caused consternation and chaos for professional and college teams throughout the country and even resulted in moving at least one college football game from Saturday to Sunday.

NFL officials audibled by reassigning game officials for this week's matchups to stadiums closer to cities where they reside so they could drive, and Willard was asked to take over as the lead ref for the two games.

Willard usually works NFL games as a side judge. About an hour before kickoff in Indianapolis, he did the traditional microphone check and then he handled the coin toss duties typically reserved for referees.

Willard wasn't the only one doing double duty Sunday.

Umpire Terry Killens, field judge Jabir Walker and side judge Justin Larrew also jumped in a minibus and made the two-hour drive down I-74 to work the game in Cincinnati. It's the first time this officiating crew has worked together.

The four officials arrived in Cincinnati at 6:39 p.m., giving them some time to prepare before the 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

There were two instant replay reversals during the first half. A 23-yard completion to Pittsburgh's Germie Bernard was overturned when replay saw Bernard's toe was just out of bounds. An interception by Cincinnati's Jordan Battle was also reversed when a second look showed the ball hit the ground.

However, the crew called only 12 penalties in a game that usually sees a lot of flags because of the intensity of the Steelers-Bengals rivalry.

"I thought they did a great job managing a very difficult game, very testy game, obviously by both sides. So hats off to those guys for what they pulled off today. I know it was a long day for them," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

League officials didn't make any of the four officials who did double duty available to the media for either of Sunday's games.

NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAulay, who worked three Super Bowls, said during Sunday night's "Football Night in America" pregame show that what the crew did was extraordinarily challenging.

"At a high level, it's a brand-new crew working together to work this game tonight that did not have at all the normal preparation - studying tendencies, studying formation style of play, and especially for this game, studying matchups on both sides of the ball. AFC North divisional games are brutal to officiate," he said. "Just working one NFL football game for three hours is incredibly mentally exhausting. When it's done, you're mentally drained. These guys have to do it now twice in one day. They don't have the normal recovery time. I know when I did it, my recovery time was never less than four hours."

The Dolphins didn't have any travel issues, a team spokesman said.