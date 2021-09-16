Suspect arrested after 4 people found dead inside SUV in Wisconsin cornfield

A man has been arrested and another suspect is wanted in the killing of four people in western Wisconsin, authorities said Thursday. They are accused of killing two men and two women, who authorities found inside an abandoned SUV in a cornfield.

The four victims, all from Minnesota, were identified as Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; Loyace Foremann III, 35; and Jasmine Christine Sturm, 30, all from St. Paul; as well as Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater.

The suspect in custody was identified as Darren Lee McWright (Osborne), 56, of St. Paul. The suspect wanted by police is Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, of St. Paul, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office. They believe he could be in the Twin Cities area and is considered armed and dangerous, per CBS Minnesota.

Police didn't immediately release a motive as the investigation continues, according to CBS affiliate WSAW-TV. The victims were found late Saturday after they were last seen at a bar getting into someone's vehicle. A preliminary autopsy report from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said the four people died of gunshot wounds.

According to CBS Minnesota, Presley was a mother, who leaves behind two children. Her father told the station that she was "a beautiful mother, granddaughter, just an inspiration and joy in my life."

Foremann was described as "loving, funny, connected and human," by his mother, Jessica Foremann, according to CBS Minnesota.

Pettus and Sturm were siblings, the station said.