3 wounded in shooting at Delaware mall

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated Saturday following a shooting which left three people injured, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Christiana Mall, located in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

Delaware State Police reported that three people were taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions were not confirmed.

The circumstances of the shooting were still unclear. There was no word on whether any arrests had been made.

"There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area," state police tweeted a little before 9 p.m. local time.

The mall was evacuated and would remain closed Saturday night, state police said.

Police also set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Christiana is located about 40 miles southwest of Philadelphia.