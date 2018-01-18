3 men sentenced in deadly New Jersey mall carjacking

NEWARK, N.J. — Three men were sentenced Thursday in connection with a deadly carjacking at The Mall at Short Hills in December 13, according to CBS New York.

Holding up a picture of the deceased, the family of the 30-year-old Dustin Friedland sat in the front row of the courtroom for the sentencing of Hanif Thompson, Karif Ford and Kevin Roberts.

Friedland was killed after his Range Rover was carjacked in a parking garage. Friedland was shot and killed after a struggle and the suspects then ordered Friedland's wife to get out of the car.

His widow, Jamie Friedland, stood up in court to speak directly to Thompson, who authorities said fatally shot her husband.

She said Thompson "tore my dreams away, tore my future away from me and left me screaming all alone in a parking structure holding my husband."

"I hope the image and the chaos and the nightmare you left me with stays just as seared in your brain as it is in mine," she said. "I wish for you the broken record my thoughts have become, the endless loop of agony and violence and I hope you can live with it."

Thompson, who pleaded guilty in October, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for felony murder and 10 years for the unlawful possession of a handgun.

Thompson did not speak, but his defense attorney told the court he is remorseful.

"One of the first things he said to me about this case, with tears in his eyes, is that this never should have happened," said defense attorney Jennifer Sellitti.

But the judge asked how Thompson weighed "the value of a car as greater than the life of another human being."

Friedland's father said he fears the day his son's killer gets out of prison.

"I live with this fear because the State of New Jersey does not have the courage or sense to implement the death penalty," said Wayne Friedland.

Ford and Roberts both pleaded guilty to first degree carjacking charges. They were each sentenced to 20 years in prison.

At his sentencing, Ford addressed the Friedland family and offered his condolences.

"I'm sorry that this happened," he said. "I want the Friedland family to know that my condolences go out to you all."

CBS New York

The victim's sister, Deanna, expressed her anger saying no words can do enough justice.

"While Dustin gave his life for his loved one, they chose to abandon their own families and throw away their futures over a car," she said.

A fourth defendant, Basim Henry, faced a jury trial and was convicted. He was sentenced in June to life plus 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Henry confessed that he drove the three men to the mall so they could steal a vehicle.

Friedland's widow has also filed a lawsuit against the mall's owners, alleging negligent security at the mall led to her husband's death.