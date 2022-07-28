Watch CBS News
Crime

3 children found dead at home in Connecticut, woman found dead in backyard shed

/ CBS/AP

Police: 3 children, 1 woman found dead at Danbury home
Police: 3 children, 1 woman found dead at Danbury home 00:29

Police officers found a woman and three children aged 5 through 12 dead at a home in Connecticut.

Officers went to the home in Danbury at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a wellbeing check after a call from a man who was distraught and crying, Chief Patrick Ridenhour said, according to WFSB-TV.

Officers found the three children dead in the house and a woman dead in a shed in the backyard.

"At this particular time we are not releasing the victims' names, but we do ask that you respect the privacy of the family and the residents around the home at this time," Ridenhour said.

Police said they were working to verify if the children and the woman were related.

"We believe that's the case, but we don't want to confirm until we do a thorough investigation," Ridenhour said.

Police in Danbury, about 50 miles northeast of New York City, said it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the public.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

First published on July 28, 2022 / 10:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.