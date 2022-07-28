3 children found dead at home in Connecticut, woman found dead in backyard shed

Police officers found a woman and three children aged 5 through 12 dead at a home in Connecticut.

Officers went to the home in Danbury at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a wellbeing check after a call from a man who was distraught and crying, Chief Patrick Ridenhour said, according to WFSB-TV.

Officers found the three children dead in the house and a woman dead in a shed in the backyard.

"At this particular time we are not releasing the victims' names, but we do ask that you respect the privacy of the family and the residents around the home at this time," Ridenhour said.

Police said they were working to verify if the children and the woman were related.

"We believe that's the case, but we don't want to confirm until we do a thorough investigation," Ridenhour said.

Police in Danbury, about 50 miles northeast of New York City, said it appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the public.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.