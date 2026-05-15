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Before you park $25,000 in any account, make sure you know how today's rates could impact your returns. AN Studio/Getty Images

The decision of where to park $25,000 used to be straightforward: a traditional savings account, maybe a money market fund, and not much else. But the interest rate environment of the past few years rewired that calculus entirely, giving savers a genuinely meaningful choice between accounts that now pay real, competitive returns. While rates have dropped somewhat compared to recent highs, that window hasn't closed — and with inflation climbing upward rapidly and market volatility keeping many investors on edge, there's a real case to be made for finding a new home for your savings.

The question at hand, though, is which account actually earns more. A short-term certificate of deposit (CD) locks in your rate for the duration of the term — three months, six months, nine months — and guarantees exactly what you'll earn via a fixed rate. A high-yield savings account, by contrast, keeps your money fully accessible while paying a variable rate that moves with the broader interest rate environment. Both can be effective tools, but with $25,000 on the line, the differences between them — even modest ones — translate into real dollars.

So which account will actually come out ahead this year? The answer depends more on timing than most savers expect.

Start earning more interest on your money with a high-rate savings account now.

$25,000 short-term CD vs. $25,000 high-yield savings account: Which will earn more this year?

Short-term CDs — meaning those with terms of 12 months or less — offer a fixed interest rate that holds until the account matures. High-yield savings accounts, meanwhile, carry variable rates that shift when the Federal Reserve adjusts its benchmark rate. With the Fed now widely expected to hold rates steady through much of 2026, that variable rate is unlikely to move dramatically, which makes it possible to model a reasonable comparison between the two.

Here's how much a $25,000 deposit will earn in each account, calculated using today's top available rates, and assuming the high-yield savings account rate holds steady and that no early withdrawal penalties or fees are applied to either account:

$25,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: Total interest earnings of $240.26

Total interest earnings of $240.26 $25,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after three months: Total interest earnings of $248.16

Most profitable account: The high-yield savings account

$25,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: Total interest earnings of $507.35

Total interest earnings of $507.35 $25,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after six months: Total interest earnings of $498.77

Most profitable account: The CD

While a 9-month CD will technically not mature until early 2027, it's still worth understanding the earning potential across that window as well, using those same parameters:

$25,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: Total interest earnings of $746.31

Total interest earnings of $746.31 $25,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after nine months: Total interest earnings of $751.88

Most profitable account: The high-yield savings account

The high-yield savings account comes out ahead in two of the three scenarios by a narrow margin in each case. That may seem like a straightforward endorsement, but it rests on a critical assumption: that the high-yield savings account rate doesn't drop before the period ends. Right now, the CME FedWatch Tool suggests rate cuts aren't imminent, but it's not guaranteed, and a single rate adjustment could flip the outcome.

For savers who need certainty, the 6-month CD offers the highest absolute return of any of the three options at $507.35, and it locks that figure in. The slight edge the high-yield savings account holds in other scenarios comes with the tradeoff of rate uncertainty.

Neither account is a wrong choice here, though. They solve for different priorities. Savers who value flexibility may lean toward the high-yield savings account, while those who want a defined outcome may find more comfort in a short-term CD, even when the numbers are close.

Compare your CD and savings account options here to learn more.

The bottom line

With $25,000 in play, a high-yield savings account will outpace a short-term CD over three and nine months, while the 6-month CD pulls slightly ahead at the halfway mark. The margins are tight throughout, which means the better account for you may come down less to raw earnings and more to what you actually need from your money right now.

If maintaining access is the priority, the high-yield savings account delivers. If you'd rather lock in a guaranteed return and move on, the short-term CD holds its own. And, for some savers, it could make a lot of sense to consider splitting your deposit between both account types to capture the benefits of each.