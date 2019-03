FBI ofrece 25 mil dólares por narco con nexos en 3 estados mexicanos

From 1993: André Previn, from classical to jazz

Not many musicians can make the transition from Bach to Basie gracefully. But André Previn, a child prodigy who escaped Nazi Germany and found a home in Hollywood musicals and jazz clubs, before spending decades as an orchestra conductor and musical director, returned to playing the cool, cerebral jazz that first made him famous. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired on February 7, 1993, Previn talked with correspondent Terence Smith about a career of boundless, and boundary-less, music.