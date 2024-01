Ready to mark your calendar for 2024? Dates for holidays, events and games to plan ahead for

Major 2024 events to mark on your calendar

Starting to make plans for the new year? Here is a list of 2024 holidays, special events, big games, cultural milestones and other key dates to mark on your calendar:

2024 federal holidays

New Year's Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Monday, Jan. 15

Washington's Birthday / Presidents Day - Monday, Feb. 19

Memorial Day - Monday, May 27

Juneteenth



Independence Day - Thursday, July 4



Labor Day - Monday, Sept. 2

Columbus Day / Indigenous People's Day - Monday, Oct. 14



Veterans Day - Monday, Nov. 11



Thanksgiving - Thursday, Nov. 28

Christmas Day - Wednesday, Dec. 25

2024 non-federal holidays

Groundhog Day - Friday, Feb. 2

Chinese New Year - Saturday, Feb. 10



Mardi Gras - Tuesday, Feb. 13

Valentine's Day - Wednesday, Feb. 14

Ash Wednesday - Wednesday, Feb. 14

Ramadan - (tentative date) evening of March 10 through April 8

St. Patrick's Day - Sunday, March 17

Nowruz - Wednesday, March 20 (date varies depending on location)

Holi - Monday, March 25



Good Friday - Friday, March 29



Easter Sunday - Sunday, March 31

Passover - evening of Monday, April 22 through April 30

Cinco de Mayo - Sunday, May 5

Mother's Day - Sunday, May 12

Flag Day - Friday, June 14

Father's Day - Sunday, June 16

Halloween - Thursday, Oct. 31

Christmas Eve - Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hanukkah - evening of Wednesday, Dec. 25 through Thursday, Jan. 2

Kwanzaa - Thursday, Dec. 26 through Jan. 2

New Year's Eve - Tuesday, Dec. 31

2024 major sports events

Super Bowl

NBA All-Star Game - Sunday, Feb. 18

Daytona 500 - Sunday, Feb. 18

Major League Baseball Opening Day - Thursday, March 28

Boston Marathon - Monday, April 15

Kentucky Derby - Saturday, May 4

Preakness Stakes - Saturday, May 18

Belmont Stakes - Saturday, June 8

Major League Baseball All-Star Game - Tuesday, July 16

Summer Olympics in Paris - Friday, July 26 through Sunday, Aug. 11



New York City Marathon - Sunday, Nov. 3

2024 awards shows

Golden Globe Awards

Emmy Awards - Monday, Jan. 15

Grammy Awards

Academy Awards - Sunday, March 10

CMT Awards (on CBS) - Sunday, April 7

Tony Awards (on CBS) - Sunday, June 16

More 2024 dates to know

Leap Day - Thursday, Feb. 29

Daylight Saving Time starts

Spring starts (vernal equinox) - Tuesday, March 19

Total solar eclipse



Tax Day - Monday, April 15

Met Gala - Monday, May 6

Summer starts ( summer solstice



Fall starts (autumnal equinox) - Sunday, Sept. 22

Daylight Saving Time ends

Winter starts ( winter solstice



