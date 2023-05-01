Met Gala 2023 looks: See photos of the show-stopping red carpet arrivals

Celebrities have begun to hit the red carpet at this year's Met Gala in New York City.

The event is a lavish fundraiser attended by politicians, celebrities and models that celebrates the opening of an annual fashion exhibition at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The event is organized by Vogue magazine's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This year's theme is centered around legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel's long-time creative director who passed away in 2019 at age 85.

The decision to celebrate Lagerfeld at fashion's biggest night has received some criticism. Lagerfeld made fat-phobic and sexist comments throughout his career, including saying he was "fed up with" the #MeToo movement in 2018, and criticizing Adele's weight a decade ago.

But Wintour told CBS News' Gayle King that "Karl was provocative, and he was full of paradoxes. And I think sometimes he would say things … to shock, and not necessarily things that he believed in."

"Karl was a complicated man," she said, adding that the exhibition focuses on Lagerfeld's work and is not a biography.

Here are some of the photos of celebrities making their way across the red carpet.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini

Lala Anthony

La La Anthony attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini

Penelope Cruz