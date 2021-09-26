2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards are set for Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half.

The show will employ a unique format, beginning with an award ceremony hosted by singer and actress Audra McDonald at 7 p.m. ET streaming on Paramount+. The live concert event "The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!," hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., will then air on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

The final three awards, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical, will be presented during the primetime special.

"Jagged Little Pill," the musical featuring songs and music written by Alanis Morissette, received the most nominations with 15, including for Best Musical. "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" followed close behind with 14 and is also up for the Best Musical award.

Best Play

"Grand Horizons" – Bess Wohl

"The Inheritance" – Matthew Lopez

"Sea Wall/A Life" – Simon Stephens and Nick Payne

"Slave Play" – Jeremy O. Harris

"The Sound Inside" – Adam Rapp

Best Musical

"Jagged Little Pill"

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

"Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Revival of a Play

"Betrayal"

"Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune"

"A Soldier's Play"

Best Book of a Musical

Diablo Cody – "Jagged Little Pill"

John Logan – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar, and Kees Prins – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play

Ian Barford – "Linda Vista"

Andrew Burnap – "The Inheritance"

Jake Gyllenhaal – "Sea Wall/A Life"

Tom Hiddleston – "Betrayal"

Tom Sturridge – "Sea Wall/A Life"

Blair Underwood – "A Soldier's Play"

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

Joaquina Kalukango – "Slave Play"

Laura Linney – "My Name Is Lucy Barton"

Audra McDonald – "Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune"

Mary-Louise Parker – "The Sound Inside"

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical

Aaron Tveit – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Performance by a Leading Acress in a Musical

Karen Olivo – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Elizabeth Stanley – "Jagged Little Pill"

Adrienne Warren – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play

Ato Blankson-Wood – "Slave Play"

James Cusati-Moyer – "Slave Play"

David Alan Grier – "A Soldier's Play"

John Benjamin Hickey – "The Inheritance"

Paul Hilton – "The Inheritance"

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play

Jane Alexander – "Grand Horizons"

Chalia La Tour – "Slave Play"

Annie McNamara – "Slave Play"

Lois Smith – "The Inheritance"

Cora Vander Broek – "Linda Vista"

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

Danny Burstein – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Derek Klena – "Jagged Little Pill"

Sean Allan Krill – "Jagged Little Pill"

Sahr Ngaujah – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Daniel J. Watts – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical

Kathryn Gallagher – "Jagged Little Pill"

Celia Rose Gooding – "Jagged Little Pill"

Robyn Hurder – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Lauren Patten – "Jagged Little Pill"

Myra Lucretia Taylor – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Direction of a Play

David Cromer – "The Sound Inside"

Stephen Daldry – "The Inheritance"

Kenny Leon – "A Soldier's Play"

Jamie Lloyd – "Betrayal"

Robert O'Hara – "Slave Play"

Best Direction of a Musical

Phyllida Lloyd – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Diane Paulus – "Jagged Little Pill"

Alex Timbers – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics Written for the Theatre)

Christopher Nightingale (music) – "A Christmas Carol"

Paul Englishby (music) – "The Inheritance"

Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb (music) – "The Rose Tattoo"

Lindsay Jones (music) – "Slave Play"

Daniel Kluger (music) – "The Sound Inside"

Best Choreography

Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui – "Jagged Little Pill"

Sonya Tayeh – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Anthony Van Laast – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Scenic Design in a Play

Bob Crowley – "The Inheritance"

Soutra Gilmour – "Betrayal"

Rob Howell – "A Christmas Carol"

Derek McLane – "A Soldier's Play"

Clint Ramos – "Slave Play"

Best Scenic Design in a Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Lucy MacKinnon – "Jagged Little Pill"

Derek McLane – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Costume Design in a Play

Dede Ayite – "Slave Play"

Dede Ayite – "A Soldier's Play"

Bob Crowley – "The Inheritance"

Rob Howell – "A Christmas Carol"

Clint Ramos – "The Rose Tattoo"

Best Costume Design in a Musical

Emily Rebholz – "Jagged Little Pill"

Mark Thompson – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Catherine Zuber – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Best Lighting Design in a Play

Jiyoun Chang – "Slave Play"

Jon Clark – "The Inheritance"

Heather Gilbert – "The Sound Inside"

Allen Lee Hughes – "A Soldier's Play"

Hugh Vanstone – "A Christmas Carol"

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid – "The Inheritance"

Simon Baker – "A Christmas Carol"

Lindsay Jones – "Slave Play"

Daniel Kluger – "Sea Wall/A Life"

Daniel Kluger – "The Sound Inside"

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans – "Jagged Little Pill"

Peter Hylenski – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Nevin Steinberg – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Best Orchestration

Tom Kitt – "Jagged Little Pill"

Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine – "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"

Ethan Popp – "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"







