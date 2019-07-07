New York City to host U.S. Women's National Team victory parade

New York City will celebrate the United States Women's National Team winning their fourth World Cup championship with a ticker-tape parade, CBS New York reported. The event will kick off Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. along a stretch of Broadway known as the Canyon of Heroes.

On Sunday, the U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the World Cup final, winning their second World Cup in a row and their fourth since 1991. Star forward Megan Rapinoe was awarded the Golden Ball as the top player in the tournament.

Throughout the 2019 World Cup, the top-ranked U.S. women's team had a lead going into halftime of every match they played and had not been held scoreless in the first half until their match against Netherlands on Sunday. In the finals against the Netherlands, Rapinoe broke the scoreless tie at the 61-minute mark on a penalty kick.

The U.S. will welcome back the team to celebrate their victory. Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the record-setting win, saying, "You have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions."

YES YES YES YES! To our 2019 World Cup Champion @USWNT: you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions. We’ll see you Wednesday at 9:30 AM for the Ticker Tape Parade down the Canyon of Heroes. #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/bwCEoJYg3r — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2019

Further details about the parade have not yet been released. Meanwhile, the Empire State Building will light up in red, white and blue Sunday night in celebration of the champion U.S. Women's National Team.