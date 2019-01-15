Alicia Keys named Grammy Awards host

Alicia Keys will host the Grammys next month, the Recording Academy and CBS announced Tuesday morning. CBS will broadcast the awards show on Sunday, Feb. 10.

It's Keys' first time hosting the ceremony, but it won't be her first time on the Grammy stage. She's won 15 Grammys in her career.

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I'm going to bring that vibe and energy," Keys said in a statement. "I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going 'UP' on February 10!"

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are the top Grammy contenders, earning eight and seven nominations apiece, respectively. Brandi Carlile is up for six awards, while Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Maren Morris and H.E.R. earned five nods each.