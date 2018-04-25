2018 NFL Draft: How to watch and everything you need to know

The 2018 NFL Draft starts Thursday night live from AT&T Stadium, home of the Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The annual event, also known as the NFL's player selection meeting, has seven rounds where teams select eligible college football players. It starts Thursday night, continues Friday night and concludes Saturday afternoon.

Though not as famous as "start your engines," the NFL Draft officially begins with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell saying, "With the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft..." The first pick this year belongs to the Cleveland Browns and there's been great speculation as to who will be their first selection.

2018 NFL Draft details

Dates: April 26-28, 2018



April 26-28, 2018 Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Where: Arlington, Texas



Arlington, Texas Round 1: Thursday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 26 at 8:00 p.m. Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 28 at 12:00 p.m.

*All times Eastern.

NFL Draft TV coverage

Round 1: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Round 2-3: NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

NFL Network, FOX Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Round 4-7: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Stream the NFL Draft online

CBS Sports HQ, a 24-hour streaming sports network powered by CBS Sports and CBS Interactive, will be live from the draft starting on Thursday, April 26, covering the NFL Draft for all three days. All times Eastern.

Thursday: Round 1

News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (7-8 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Round 1 (8-11 p.m.)



News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)



Friday: Round 2-3

News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (6-7 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 (7-11 p.m.)



News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)



Saturday: Rounds 4-7

News, highlights and analysis with NFL Draft preview (11 a.m.-12 p.m.)



News with live coverage of Rounds 4-7 (12-6 p.m.)



News, highlights and analysis (12-1 a.m.)



CBS Sports HQ can be watched 24/7, for free, from a desktop at CBSSports.com/live, but it is also available on the CBS Sports app for Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku; and the CBS Sports mobile app.

Follow a live blog of the 2018 NFL Draft

CBS News reporters will live blog all three days of the 2018 NFL Draft starting Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. as the first pick is announced. Follow along for the latest pick information, reactions and predictions in conjunction with our friends at CBS Sports.

2018 NFL Draft order

Round 1:

Cleveland Browns

New York Giants

New York Jets (from Indianapolis Colts)

Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers

Oakland Raiders

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

Washington Redskins

Green Bay Packers

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo Bills)

Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City Chiefs)

New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans

Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles



Mock draft predictions

This time of year there's as much speculation as there is uncertainty. Who will be picked first? How many teams will trade their selection?

The analysts at CBS Sports try to answer those questions and more. Check out all their mock draft predictions ahead of each round of the 2018 NFL Draft. If you only care about your favorite team, the CBS Sports team-by-team mock draft analysis might be your better choice.