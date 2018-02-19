2018 BAFTA Awards: List of winners

LONDON — "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won big Sunday at the British Academy Film Awards in London, where women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality dominated the ceremony.
Martin McDonagh's film about a bereaved mother seeking justice picked up five trophies including best film, outstanding British film and best actress, for Frances McDormand. Other winners included Guillermo Del Toro and Gary Oldman.
The British prizes, known as BAFTAs, are considered a key indicator of likely success at Hollywood's Oscars in two weeks' time. Here's the list of winners of the 2018 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:
Film
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
British film
"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Director
Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"
Actor
Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"
Actress
Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting actor
Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Supporting actress
Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"
Rising star
Daniel Kaluuya
British debut
Writer-director Rungano Nyoni and producer Emily Morgan, "I am Not a Witch"
Original screenplay
Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"
Adapted screenplay
James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"
Film not in the English language
"The Handmaiden"
Music
Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"
Cinematography
Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"
Editing
Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, "Baby Driver"
Production design
Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, "The Shape of Water"
Costume design
Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread"
Sound
"Dunkirk"
Visual effects
"Blade Runner 2049"
Makeup and hair
David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, KazuhiroTsuji, "Darkest Hour"
Animated film
"Coco"
Short film
"Cowboy Dave"
Short animation
"Poles Apart"
Documentary
"I am Not Your Negro"
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Jon Wardle, National Film and Television School
Academy fellowship
Ridley Scott