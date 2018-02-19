2018 BAFTA Awards: List of winners

LONDON — "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" won big Sunday at the British Academy Film Awards in London, where women demanding an end to harassment, abuse and inequality dominated the ceremony.

Martin McDonagh's film about a bereaved mother seeking justice picked up five trophies including best film, outstanding British film and best actress, for Frances McDormand. Other winners included Guillermo Del Toro and Gary Oldman.

The British prizes, known as BAFTAs, are considered a key indicator of likely success at Hollywood's Oscars in two weeks' time. Here's the list of winners of the 2018 British Academy Film Awards, presented Sunday:

Film

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

British film

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Director

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Actor

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Actress

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actor

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Supporting actress

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Rising star

Daniel Kaluuya

British debut

Writer-director Rungano Nyoni and producer Emily Morgan, "I am Not a Witch"

Original screenplay

Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Adapted screenplay

James Ivory, "Call Me By Your Name"

Film not in the English language

"The Handmaiden"

Music

Alexandre Desplat, "The Shape of Water"

Cinematography

Roger Deakins, "Blade Runner 2049"

Editing

Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, "Baby Driver"

Production design

Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, "The Shape of Water"

Costume design

Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread"

Sound

"Dunkirk"

Visual effects

"Blade Runner 2049"

Makeup and hair

David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, KazuhiroTsuji, "Darkest Hour"

Animated film

"Coco"

Short film

"Cowboy Dave"

Short animation

"Poles Apart"

Documentary

"I am Not Your Negro"

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Jon Wardle, National Film and Television School

Academy fellowship

Ridley Scott