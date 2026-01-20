$20,000 CD vs. $20,000 high-yield savings account: Here's which can earn more in 2026

Savers should compare their CD and high-yield savings account options before making a deposit in either now. lilu_foto/Getty Images

If you were able to save money in the high-interest-rate climate of recent years, you'll want to make sure that the place you keep it in 2026 is actually worth it. With household debt rising to an all-time high last year, credit card interest rates hovering over 20% and inflation making the costs of everyday expenses problematic, millions of Americans find themselves saddled with debt right now. For those who have been able to both avoid this issue and, instead, save a large amount of money such as $20,000, then, the decision on where to store it is critical to get right.

Certificate of deposit (CD) and high-yield savings accounts both offer savers viable homes for their money now. Each account comes with rates around 4% right now, allowing savers to easily outpace today's sticky 2.7% inflation rate. Over an extended period of time the interest earnings with a $20,000 deposit can be significant. Both are also exponentially better than traditional savings accounts, which come with rates under 0.40% currently.

But, what are those earnings, specifically? And between a $20,000 CD and a $20,000 high-yield savings account, which is positioned to earn more in 2026? Below, we'll break down the numbers savers should know before getting started.

$20,000 CD vs. $20,000 high-yield savings account: Which can earn more in 2026?

It's easy to calculate the interest-earning potential of a CD due to the account's fixed interest rate. But the interest-earning possibilities of a high-yield savings account are less clear, as the account has a variable rate, not well-positioned in today's cooling interest rate climate. Here's how much each account can make this year with a $20,000 deposit, calculated against today's top rates, a variety of CD terms and the assumption that the high-yield savings account rate remains the same throughout 2026:

3-month CD at 3.90%: $192.21

High-yield savings account at 4.20% after three months: $206.77

Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account will earn $14.56 more.

6-month CD at 4.10%: $405.88

High-yield savings account at 4.20% after six months: $415.68

Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account will earn $9.80 more.

9-month CD at 4.00%: $597.05

High-yield savings account at 4.20% after nine months: $626.75

Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account will earn $29.70 more.

1-year CD at 4.10%: $820.00

High-yield savings account at 4.20% after one year: $840.00

Difference between accounts: The high-yield savings account will earn $20 more.

In all four of these examples, then, the high-yield savings account can earn more than a CD with a $20,000 deposit. But "can" doesn't mean it will, especially over an extended period in which rates are likely to decline. By comparison, the CD rate that's locked in this January will remain the same throughout the rest of 2026, providing savers with clarity and predictability in a way a high-yield savings account inherently cannot.

The bottom line

The interest savers stand to make with a $20,000 deposit into either a high-yield savings account or a CD this year could be significant, worth hundreds of dollars and potentially close to $1,000 by the end of 2026. But with only one of these account types offering a fixed interest rate and the other offering a rate comfortably above 4% now, the decision to keep your money solely in either isn't an easy one. Instead, consider the benefits of splitting your funds between both – and do your best to remove any from a traditional savings account, which has a rate that's so low it's essentially equivalent to losing money right now.