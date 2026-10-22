2 pilots eject from military training jet in Texas after landing gear issue

Two pilots safely ejected from a military training aircraft near Seguin, Texas, on Thursday after experiencing a landing gear issue, officials said.

The pilots were aboard a T-6A Texan II assigned to the 12th Flying Training Wing when they conducted a "controlled bailout" at approximately 5:51 p.m. local time, according to a news release from Joint Base San Antonio.

After receiving indications that the aircraft's landing gear was unsafe, the pilots consulted experts, who recommended they eject, officials said.

Both pilots were being evaluated by local medical personnel. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The T-6A Texan II is a single-engine, two-seat primary trainer designed to train students in basic flying skills for U.S. Air Force and Navy pilots, according to the U.S. Air Force.

The 12th Flying Training Wing "develops the next generation of Air Force aviators and enlisted aircrew by providing world-class flying training and education," according to the Air Education and Training Command.

Seguin is located about 35 miles east of San Antonio.