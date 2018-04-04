"Heroic" bystanders save driver from burning car after crash near Chicago

A quick-thinking good Samaritan saved the life of a young driver after his car burst into flames following a single-car crash in a Chicago suburb last month.

Police on Wednesday released dash-cam video showing Jose Martinez, 58, pulling an unidentified 34-year-old man from the burning vehicle in Aurora, Illinois, on March 31. Martinez ran from his home across the street when he saw the accident take place just after midnight.

Another bystander, 29-year-old Devin Johnson, then helped Aurora police drag the victim farther away from the vehicle as officers checked for passengers and worked to put out the flames.

The driver was charged with a DUI and multiple traffic offenses, police say. He suffered burns and other non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

"To say Jose's actions were heroic and brave are an understatement. Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm's way," Aurora police said in a Facebook post. "Outstanding job, gentlemen."