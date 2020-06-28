Live

2 men caught with nearly $4,500 worth of illegal fireworks in New York City

Fire marshals arrested two men in Manhattan on Saturday as the crackdown on illegal fireworks continues, CBS New York reports.

Anthony Quezada, 28, and Hugo Figueroa, 30, were busted during a surveillance operation.

Investigators caught them with approximately $4,500 worth of illegal fireworks.

Both men are charged with unlawful dealing of fireworks and reckless endangerment.

A picture posted to Facebook from the city's Fire Department shows numerous boxes of fireworks:

FDNY Fire Marshals today arrested Anthony Quezada, 28, and Hugo Figueroa, 30, for possession of approximately $4,500...

Posted by New York City Fire Department (FDNY) on Saturday, June 27, 2020

First published on June 28, 2020 / 1:50 PM

