2 choppers involved in midair collision near Oregon airport, officials say

Two helicopters collided in midair on Thursday afternoon in a community near Portland, Oregon, local and federal officials confirmed.

The collision involving an Airbus H125 and a Robinson R22 occurred near McMinnville Municipal Airport at about 2:15 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration provided to CBS News.

Only the pilot was aboard the Robinson R22, while the Airbus H125 was carrying two people, the FAA said. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The circumstances of the collision were unclear. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said multiple area agencies had responded to the crash site and surrounding roads were closed.

The FAA said that the National Transportation Safety Board would lead the investigation into the crash. The NTSB also confirmed it was investigating.

The city of McMinnville is located about 35 miles southwest of Portland.