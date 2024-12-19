2 bus crashes in Afghanistan leave dozens dead, dozens more hurt

Two highway crashes in southeastern Afghanistan killed a combined total of 50 people and injured 76, a government spokesman said Thursday.

One was a collision between a bus and an oil tanker on the Kabul-Kandahar highway late Wednesday, said Hafiz Omar, a spokesman for the governor of Ghazni province.

The other, also late Wednesday and in the same province, was in a different area of the same highway, which connects the Afghan capital with the south.

Afghan men inspect damaged passenger buses after two accidents on the Kabul-Kandahar highway, in Ghazni on December 19, 2024. MOHAMMAD FAISAL NAWEED / AFP via Getty Images

Hamidullah Nisar, the provincial head of the Taliban-run Information and Culture Department, told the Reuters news agency the other accident involved a cargo truck, adding that some of those injured in both collisions were in critical condition.

Omar said many of the injured were taken to hospitals in Ghazni and patients in more serious condition were transferred to Kabul. Women and children were among the casualties, he said.

Authorities were in the process of handing over the bodies to families, Omar said.

Afghan residents inspect the accident site as they stand near the remains of a passenger bus following its collision with a coal truck on the Kabul-Kandahar highway, in the Andar district of Ghazni province, on December 19, 2024. MOHAMMAD FAISAL NAWEED / AFP via Getty Images

Crash survivor Abdullah Khan, who was being treated in a Ghazni hospital, said he didn't know how many people had either died or were injured.

"I got out from the bus myself and heard the sound of moaning. There was blood everywhere. Some people had head injuries and others had hurt their legs."

Afghan men shift damaged passenger buses outside the traffic police department after two road accidents on the Kabul-Kandahar highway, in Ghazni on December 19, 2024. MOHAMMAD FAISAL NAWEED / AFP via Getty Images

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and driver carelessness.