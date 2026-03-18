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Savers should carefully weigh their account options before depositing a large, six-figure amount into either. porcorex/Getty Images

In a traditional economic climate, depositing a five-figure amount of money into a savings account may not have made much financial sense. And depositing a larger, six-figure amount of money should have typically been avoided. But the economic situation millions of savers find themselves in this March is far from traditional. With inflation progress stalled, unemployment rising and geopolitical tensions high, not to mention a frozen Federal funds rate, savers can feel more comfortable taking an unconventional approach. As such, alternative homes for an amount such as $100,000 may need to be reconsidered.

Certificate of deposit (CD) and money market accounts are two worth evaluating. Both still employ elevated interest rates and are FDIC-insured. And, with a CD in particular, savers can protect their money against market volatility thanks to the account's fixed interest rate. Before getting started, however, it helps to know the interest-earning potential each offers savers right now. Below, we'll crunch the returns savers should know.

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$100,000 CD vs. $100,000 money market account: Here's which can earn more in 2026

To calculate the interest-earnings on both accounts, savers will need three figures: the amount being deposited, the interest rate and the length of time in which the funds are kept in the account. Here's how much each will earn in the remaining months of 2026, calculated against today's top rates, three different CD terms and the assumption that the money market account rate remains constant:

$100,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $961.06

$961.06 $100,000 money market account at 4.00% after three months: $985.34

$985.34 Difference between accounts: The money market account will earn $24.28 more.

$100,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $2,053.91

$2,053.91 $100,000 money market account at 4.00% after six months: $1,980.39

$1,980.39 Difference between accounts: The CD account will earn $73.52 more.

$100,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $2,985.24

$2,985.24 $100,000 money market account at 4.00% after nine months: $2,985.24

$2,985.24 Difference between accounts: Both accounts will earn the same amount of interest.

The interest-earning potential of both account types in the remainder of 2026, then, is virtually the same.

After three months, the money market account will come out slightly ahead, while after six months, the CD account will, and by the end of the year, the interest earnings will be identical. That said, if you want your interest to be guaranteed and don't want to have to worry about market changes that can cause rates to dip later in the year, a CD may be the better choice.

For other savers, however, a money market account will allow them to maintain the flexibility they need (while providing additional benefits like check-writing that CDs cannot). Others, meanwhile, may be best served by splitting their funds between both account types. So don't rush to open either, especially with such a large deposit, without first evaluating the pros and cons of each.

Compare your CD and savings account options here now.

The bottom line

A $100,000 CD can earn between $961 and $2,985 during the rest of 2026, while a money market account can earn similar returns. But while the returns on paper now look similar, they may not remain so indefinitely, especially if interest rate cuts become more likely later this year. Compare both options carefully before deciding, and consider speaking with a banking representative or financial advisor who can clearly outline your options right now.