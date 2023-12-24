Watch CBS News
1 dead, several hurt after Texas house explosion

By Aliza Chasan

A Sunday morning house explosion in Texas left one dead and five injured, Rogers Police Department said.

Two of the wounded victims were hospitalized while the other three injured individuals did not need to be taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. The extent of the injuries ranged from minor to major, CBS News affiliate KWTX reported.

The home exploded around 9 a.m. on West Gulf Avenue in Rogers, about an hour's drive north of Austin, the Rogers Volunteer Fire Department told KWTX. There were six adults in the house at the time of the explosion. The house collapsed after the explosion and then a fire started. 

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, police said. 

Officials have not yet released any identifying information about the victims.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

