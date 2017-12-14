AP December 14, 2017, 6:00 AM

1 dead, 3 wounded in drive-by shooting during vigil for gunshot victim

Scene of drive-by shooting on December 13, 2017 during vigil in Columbus, Ohio for victim of gunfire on same street days earlier

WBNS-TV

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- One person has been killed and three others wounded in a drive-by shooting in Ohio during a vigil for a man who was killed on the same street earlier this week.

Police were called to the scene in Columbus shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say one victim, 32-year-old Chaz Robertson, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Three other people, including a 9-year-old, also were injured and taken to area hospitals.

No arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

It happened during a vigil for 29-year-old Brandon Meeks, who was shot and killed Monday. Two others were wounded in that gunfire, reports CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV.

Police haven't said whether the shootings are connected.

Robertson was the city's 132nd homicide victim of 2017.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News