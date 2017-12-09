1 adult, 2 children dead in apparent murder-suicide in Texas, police say

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas -- Police in Texas are investigating what they call an apparent murder-suicide involving two small children and an adult male, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reports.

Police say the mother found her two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, dead along with their father.

Initial investigation reveals the father shot the children with a shotgun before shooting himself, police say.

According to police, there was no prior history or prior 911 calls with the family.

Neighbors told CBS Dallas / Fort Worth they saw the family just a few days ago, setting up Christmas decorations outside the home.

"You can drive by and they can have a perfect house, but you don't know what's going on inside the house. It's so sad," said neighbor Rosa Nichols.

Nichols, who lives a couple of houses away, said the family moved in just a few months ago. Live every other neighbor CBS Dallas / Fort Worth talked to, she never had a clue that the family was having troubles.

"You never know. You just have to be kind to people when you have a chance because you don't know what they are going home to," said Nichols.

Mike Bentley said he drove by the house Saturday because it was once his home. It was the house he grew up in and a house he always wished another family would enjoy as much as his family did.

"We lived there for several years and had some happy memories and sure hate to have sad memories made there for these families. For this family, we don't know you, but we sure feel for you," said Bentley.

Neighbors also said the grieving mother had to be taken away from the scene by ambulance Saturday morning.