Best pet insurance for dogs in 2026: 5 top picks compared

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Finding the best pet insurance for dogs requires more than comparing the monthly policy premiums. StockSeller_ukr/Getty Images

The cost of caring for a dog can change dramatically after a single unexpected diagnosis or injury. And with even minor veterinary treatment potentially carrying a hefty price tag, pet insurance can provide an important financial safety net for pet owners. According to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA), 7.6 million pets were insured across North America by the end of 2025, up from 7.03 million the year before.

But finding the best pet insurance for dogs requires more than comparing monthly premiums. A policy that works well for a healthy puppy may offer less value for an older dog or a breed prone to hereditary conditions. The right dog insurance depends on your pet's age, health risks and coverage needs, along with how much you're comfortable paying in premiums and out-of-pocket veterinary costs.

Compare the top pet insurance policies for dogs online now.

Best pet insurance for dogs

Our top picks offer different advantages, from broad medical coverage and flexible deductibles to benefits designed for older dogs or those with particular health concerns.

Pets Best: Best overall

Best overall Trupanion: Best for chronic and hereditary conditions

Best for chronic and hereditary conditions Fetch Pet Insurance: Best for dental coverage

Best for dental coverage Lemonade: Best for customizable coverage

Best for customizable coverage Embrace Pet Insurance: Best for flexible deductibles

These selections are based on coverage features and policy flexibility, rather than a claim that any one company offers the lowest premiums. Comparing quotes using the same deductible, reimbursement percentage and coverage limits is essential for evaluating the actual value for your dog.

Find out how to protect your dog with the best pet insurance policy now.

Pets Best: Best overall

Best for: Owners who want flexible accident and illness protection for dogs of different ages.

Owners who want flexible accident and illness protection for dogs of different ages. What we like: No maximum enrollment age; reimbursement options up to 90%; customizable coverage; optional routine care benefits.

No maximum enrollment age; reimbursement options up to 90%; customizable coverage; optional routine care benefits. What we don't like: Pre-existing conditions are excluded. Owners should also check which exam fees and dental services are covered by their selected plan.

Pre-existing conditions are excluded. Owners should also check which exam fees and dental services are covered by their selected plan. Our take: Pets Best is a strong starting point for dog owners who want broad coverage without committing to the same benefit structure for every pet.

Pets Best earns our overall pick because it combines customizable accident and illness coverage with no upper age limit for enrollment. That makes it worth considering for both puppies and senior dogs, particularly when owners want to adjust their deductibles, reimbursement percentages and coverage limits to fit their budgets.

The company also offers optional wellness benefits, a 24/7 pet helpline and coverage for eligible hereditary, congenital and dental conditions. Policyholders can use licensed veterinarians in the U.S. and Canada.

Trupanion: Best for chronic and hereditary conditions

Best for: Owners concerned about expensive, ongoing treatment for eligible conditions.

Owners concerned about expensive, ongoing treatment for eligible conditions. What we like: No annual or lifetime payout limits; lifetime per-condition deductible; direct payment at participating veterinary hospitals.

No annual or lifetime payout limits; lifetime per-condition deductible; direct payment at participating veterinary hospitals. What we don't like: The deductible applies separately to each new condition, which can be less advantageous for dogs with several unrelated health issues. Routine wellness care isn't the focus of its standard medical coverage.

The deductible applies separately to each new condition, which can be less advantageous for dogs with several unrelated health issues. Routine wellness care isn't the focus of its standard medical coverage. Our take: Trupanion may be especially valuable for owners concerned about repeated treatment costs from a chronic condition, although the premium and deductible structure deserve close comparison.

Trupanion stands out for its approach to long-term veterinary expenses. Rather than resetting a deductible annually, it uses a lifetime per-condition deductible. Once that deductible is met for a covered condition, the owner doesn't have to meet it again for future eligible treatment of the same condition.

Trupanion also offers 90% coverage for eligible veterinary expenses, without annual or lifetime payout caps. Its VetDirect Pay feature can pay participating veterinary hospitals directly at checkout, reducing the amount owners need to pay upfront. Hereditary and congenital conditions can qualify for coverage, provided they aren't pre-existing or otherwise excluded.

Fetch Pet Insurance: Best for dental coverage

Best for: Owners who want extensive dental illness benefits and other commonly excluded services.

Owners who want extensive dental illness benefits and other commonly excluded services. What we like: Broad dental illness coverage; eligible exam fees included; coverage for hereditary conditions and behavioral treatment.

Broad dental illness coverage; eligible exam fees included; coverage for hereditary conditions and behavioral treatment. What we don't like: Routine dental cleanings and preventive care shouldn't be confused with dental illness protection. Waiting periods, dental eligibility rules and reimbursement limits still apply.

Routine dental cleanings and preventive care shouldn't be confused with dental illness protection. Waiting periods, dental eligibility rules and reimbursement limits still apply. Our take: Fetch is worth prioritizing when dental coverage is a major concern, especially for owners comparing policies that charge extra for similar benefits.

Dental care is an important consideration when comparing pet insurance for dogs because coverage can differ substantially between providers. Fetch stands out by covering eligible injuries and diseases affecting adult teeth, rather than restricting protection to a small number of teeth.

Its accident and illness coverage also includes eligible sick-visit exam fees, hereditary conditions, behavioral treatment and virtual veterinary visits. These benefits can be particularly useful for owners who want a more inclusive policy without purchasing multiple separate riders.

Learn more about your Fetch coverage options here.

Lemonade: Best for customizable coverage

Best for: Budget-conscious owners who want to select additional benefits individually.

Budget-conscious owners who want to select additional benefits individually. What we like: Multiple optional benefits; customizable coverage; preventive care packages; digital claims submission.

Multiple optional benefits; customizable coverage; preventive care packages; digital claims submission. What we don't like: Important benefits, including sick-visit exam fees and dental illness treatment, may require additional premiums. Some add-ons have separate annual limits.

Important benefits, including sick-visit exam fees and dental illness treatment, may require additional premiums. Some add-ons have separate annual limits. Our take: Lemonade offers a practical way to tailor coverage, but owners should compare the total price after adding the benefits they actually need to their policy.

Lemonade allows owners to build on a base accident and illness policy with optional coverage for specific veterinary expenses. Depending on location, available add-ons include vet visit fees, dental illness, physical therapy, behavioral conditions and end-of-life expenses.

That flexibility can help owners avoid paying for benefits they don't expect to use. Lemonade also offers preventive care packages for eligible routine expenses, including vaccinations and wellness examinations, with benefits varying by state and package.

Find out more about your Lemonade coverage options here.

Embrace Pet Insurance: Best for flexible deductibles

Best for: Owners who want more control over their monthly premiums and potential claim costs.

Owners who want more control over their monthly premiums and potential claim costs. What we like: Flexible deductible and reimbursement choices; coverage for eligible hereditary conditions; potential future coverage for certain curable conditions.

Flexible deductible and reimbursement choices; coverage for eligible hereditary conditions; potential future coverage for certain curable conditions. What we don't like: Pre-existing condition rules can be restrictive, and waiting periods or exclusions may affect coverage for particular medical issues.

Pre-existing condition rules can be restrictive, and waiting periods or exclusions may affect coverage for particular medical issues. Our take: Embrace is worth comparing for owners who want to adjust their out-of-pocket exposure without automatically choosing the highest-priced coverage option.

Embrace offers customizable accident and illness coverage with deductible and reimbursement choices that let owners balance their premiums against the amount they'll pay when filing a claim.

Its coverage can also extend to eligible hereditary and congenital conditions. Another notable feature is its treatment of certain curable pre-existing conditions, which may become eligible after the dog has remained symptom- and treatment-free for the required period. Chronic or incurable pre-existing conditions remain excluded.

Find out more about your Embrace coverage options here.

How to choose pet insurance for your dog

The right way to choose pet insurance for your dog will depend on the age and breed of your pet, your budget and what coverages you need (and which ones you can comfortably skip). The following factors will impact the policy you ultimately choose:

Coverage limits and reimbursement percentage: Dogs will typically need more care than cats, so choosing the right coverage limit and reimbursement percentage will be critical.

Dogs will typically need more care than cats, so choosing the right coverage limit and reimbursement percentage will be critical. Deductible options: Higher deductibles could lead to lower premiums and vice versa. Review your budget carefully, then, to determine which is likely to be more manageable.

Higher deductibles could lead to lower premiums and vice versa. Review your budget carefully, then, to determine which is likely to be more manageable. Waiting periods: Waiting periods will vary from provider to provider though they'll generally last a few weeks. You shouldn't choose a pet insurance provider simply based on their waiting period, though it can impact your ultimate choice, especially if one provider allows coverage to kick in considerably earlier than another.

Waiting periods will vary from provider to provider though they'll generally last a few weeks. You shouldn't choose a pet insurance provider simply based on their waiting period, though it can impact your ultimate choice, especially if one provider allows coverage to kick in considerably earlier than another. Coverage for hereditary and congenital conditions: Pet insurance typically won't cover pre-existing medical conditions but, if they heal after a certain time period, they may. Understanding the coverages and limits for both hereditary and congenital conditions that your pet has will better help you determine which pet insurance options make the most sense.

Pet insurance typically won't cover pre-existing medical conditions but, if they heal after a certain time period, they may. Understanding the coverages and limits for both hereditary and congenital conditions that your pet has will better help you determine which pet insurance options make the most sense. Exam-fee coverage: Exam fee coverage will vary based on policy and provider so if it's something you would like covered, it may be worth asking about specifically.

Exam fee coverage will vary based on policy and provider so if it's something you would like covered, it may be worth asking about specifically. Dental and behavioral coverage: Dental and behavioral coverage will also change based on policy and provider, so be sure to read the fine print before making any financial commitment.

Dental and behavioral coverage will also change based on policy and provider, so be sure to read the fine print before making any financial commitment. Age and breed restrictions: Older dogs will often pay more for pet insurance as will certain breeds. Knowing these age and breed restrictions in advance can help you better determine which insurance protections are (and aren't) worth it for your dog.

Older dogs will often pay more for pet insurance as will certain breeds. Knowing these age and breed restrictions in advance can help you better determine which insurance protections are (and aren't) worth it for your dog. Wellness-plan availability: When comparing providers, be sure to compare the costs and coverages tied to their wellness plans. By comparing the same plan across providers you can establish a reliable baseline that can help inform your decision.

When comparing providers, be sure to compare the costs and coverages tied to their wellness plans. By comparing the same plan across providers you can establish a reliable baseline that can help inform your decision. Premiums and how they may change over time: Your pet insurance premium isn't immune from changing over time. Understanding what this looks like and when it can happen (and the triggers behind it) may help narrow your options.

How much is pet insurance for dogs?

Pet insurance for your dog could be affordable or expensive, depending on the policy, provider, age, health and breed of your pet. Based on a recent CBS analysis of 10 different pet insurance companies, the average monthly cost of a pet insurance plan for a dog is $77. But there will be significant variability among providers with monthly costs ranging from as low as $45 to as high as $121, approximately. This is why it's so important to shop around for policies and providers before making a commitment.

Is pet insurance worth it for dogs?

Pet insurance can be worth it for dogs but the individual value will depend on your budget, your dog and what you're expecting in terms of coverage. There will be a tradeoff to consider between paying premiums and being protected against potentially large veterinary costs, especially as your dog ages and their healthcare expenses inevitably rise. Monthly premiums will be worth it if your pet needs care often (as you likely will with certain breeds such as an English bulldog) but it may not be as valuable if you have a breed that doesn't need much care, especially earlier in their life.

At the same time, waiting until your pets get sick generally isn't advisable, either. Not only will premiums be higher and coverage limitations be more pronounced but the mandatory waiting period before your coverage kicks in will be harder to complete than it would be if your dog was healthier. So time your application carefully.

Pet insurance for dogs FAQs

Before proceeding with a pet insurance plan for your dog, it helps to know the answer to these four frequently asked questions:

What is the best pet insurance for dogs?

Pets Best is our pick for the best pet insurance for dogs overall, based on our detailed analysis of 10 pet insurance providers. That said, when evaluating your pet insurance options, be sure to take a comprehensive approach before making a final decision as other providers may offer different pricing or more applicable coverage options.

What does pet insurance cover for dogs?

The coverage you can secure with a pet insurance plan for your dog will depend on the specific policy type. Accident-only policies, for example, which are often the least expensive, will help reduce the costs affiliated with care tied to accidents like broken bones, swallowed objects, car strikes and more. Accident and illness plans are more comprehensive as they'll typically cover infections, allergies, some congenital conditions and all of the accidents outlined previously. You'll typically also be allowed to tack on wellness coverage (for an additional cost) which can help cover the expenses associated with checkups, vaccinations, and other, more specific items like dental care (depending on the provider).

Can you get pet insurance for an older or senior dog?

You may be able to get pet insurance for an older or senior dog but it depends on how old your dog is, the breed and their overall health at the time of application. If they are not too old relative to their projected lifespan (and are still in average health) you may still be able to get pet insurance, though coverage may be limited and premiums could be higher. But it's not a guarantee and your eligibility will depend on those three primary factors as well as the policies and limitations specific to each individual pet insurance provider.

How do I get pet insurance for my dog?

Securing a pet insurance policy for your dog is similar to the process of buying other insurance types. You'll review your available policies (wellness, accident-only or accident and illness), compare quotes and policies from a variety of providers and then choose the one that best meets your needs and budget. Just don't wait until your pet is sick to get a provider in place. With mandatory waiting periods required to be completed by most pet insurance providers, it makes sense to start the process before you actually need any care or treatments. Fortunately, online marketplaces make it easier than ever to compare providers, policies, premiums and coverages all in one easy-to-navigate location.

Does pet insurance for dogs cover pre-existing conditions?

Most pet insurance policies for dogs won't cover pre-existing medical conditions, however, depending on the provider and policy, there may be exceptions for "curable" conditions that improve or fully heal after a select period of time. Be sure to understand the specifics with each provider if this is a concern you have for your dog.

How we chose the best pet insurance for dogs

CBS News evaluates pet insurance providers based on our editorial research, reporting, interviewing and extensive experience covering the industry since 2022. This includes analyzing factors ranging from coverages to premiums, quotes, deductibles and reimbursement models. We also review annual limits, exclusions, waiting periods and the coverage options specific to different dog breeds. This is an ongoing process that accounts for changes in policies, costs and coverage. This review reflects our assessment of these factors at the time of publication and it is not based on commissions or compensation from insurers, providers or pet owners.