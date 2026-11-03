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Before purchasing a pet insurance policy, owners need to know how insurers will view a pet's recent illness. Maskot/Getty Images

Pet insurance can be easy to put off when your pet is healthy, particularly when many people's finances are being stretched by things like high inflation and rising prices, as they are in today's economic landscape. The monthly premium may feel like one more expense for coverage that might not be needed anytime soon. But that calculation can change quickly after an unexpected trip to the veterinarian — especially when the visit ends with a diagnosis and a sizable bill.

At that point, buying pet insurance may suddenly move much higher on the priority list. After all, one health problem can raise concerns about what the next vet visit could cost, whether more treatment will be necessary and how much another unexpected medical issue could strain the household budget. The challenge is that a pet's recent medical history can also change the insurance options available.

So, waiting until after a pet gets sick doesn't necessarily make the decision straightforward. Before purchasing a policy, pet owners need to know how insurers are likely to view that recent illness, what restrictions could come with a new policy and how much financial protection the coverage could actually provide from that point forward.

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Can you get pet insurance after your pet gets sick?

In many cases, you can still purchase pet insurance after your pet becomes ill. The bigger issue, though, is what the new policy will actually cover. Here's where the distinction matters:

The existing illness will generally be considered pre-existing

Pet insurance is primarily designed to cover eligible medical problems that arise after coverage takes effect. That's why most insurers exclude pre-existing conditions from coverage under a pet insurance policy.

Your pet doesn't necessarily need a formal diagnosis for an insurer to consider a problem pre-existing. Depending on the policy, symptoms, veterinary advice or treatment that occurred before the coverage effective date — or during the policy's waiting period — can be enough for an exclusion to apply.

For example, buying insurance after your dog develops persistent allergy symptoms generally won't result in the new policy paying for treatment related to those existing allergies. That's why it's important to review how an insurer defines a pre-existing condition rather than assuming an undiagnosed problem will be covered.

Find out about the pet insurance policies available to you today.

New, unrelated health problems may still be covered

A pre-existing condition doesn't necessarily make pet insurance useless, however. Your pet could still qualify for coverage for unrelated illnesses or injuries that occur later, subject to the policy's terms and waiting periods.

Suppose your cat was treated for an illness before enrollment. A new policy may exclude bills related to that illness but still cover an eligible future accident or an unrelated disease that first develops after coverage takes effect.

That distinction can make coverage worth considering even if your pet already has medical issues, particularly if you want protection against other potentially expensive veterinary problems later.

Some curable conditions may eventually qualify for coverage

Not every insurer treats a resolved medical problem the same way. Some policies distinguish between chronic or incurable conditions and temporary conditions that have been fully resolved.

The required symptom- and treatment-free period can vary substantially. For example, ASPCA Pet Health Insurance says certain curable conditions may no longer be considered pre-existing after 180 days without symptoms or treatment, with exceptions for knee and ligament conditions. Embrace says certain temporary conditions may become eligible after 12 consecutive symptom- and treatment-free months.

That makes the fine print particularly important if your pet recently recovered from an infection, gastrointestinal issue or other temporary illness. An exclusion today isn't necessarily permanent under every policy.

What should you look for when buying pet insurance after an illness?

If your pet already has a medical history, comparing policies involves more than finding the lowest monthly premium. Before enrolling, consider these factors:

How the insurer defines pre-existing conditions

Read the policy's definition carefully and determine how far back the insurer reviews veterinary records. Find out whether previous symptoms, treatments and related conditions could trigger exclusions.

It's also worth asking whether the insurer offers a medical-record review that identifies exclusions early. Knowing what's excluded before relying on the coverage can help prevent an unpleasant surprise when you file a claim.

Whether curable conditions can become eligible later

If your pet's previous illness has resolved, look closely at the insurer's rules for curable pre-existing conditions. Find out how long your pet must remain symptom- and treatment-free and whether certain conditions are permanently excluded.

Be particularly careful with bilateral conditions, or conditions that can affect both sides of the body. Depending on the insurer, a problem affecting one knee, hip or other paired body part before enrollment could affect future coverage for the other side.

What you'll pay for the coverage you can actually use

Finally, compare the premium with the protection you're receiving. Pet insurance costs can depend on factors including your pet's species, breed, age and location, along with the deductible and coverage selected.

If several major health issues will be excluded, a relatively expensive policy may offer less value than it initially appears. But if the exclusion is narrow and the policy provides substantial protection against unrelated accidents and illnesses, the calculation may look different.

The bottom line

Getting pet insurance after your pet gets sick is often possible, but don't expect a new policy to pay for an illness or symptoms that existed before coverage began. The more important question is what the policy still protects you from going forward. Compare how insurers define pre-existing conditions, whether resolved illnesses can eventually become eligible and what other accidents and illnesses remain covered. Understanding those details before enrolling can help you determine whether the protection you're getting is worth the premium you'll pay.