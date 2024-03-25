Watch CBS News

Women making waves in sports in recent years

Broken records and history-making moments describe what we've seen in women's sports this year. As we continue to celebrate Women's History Month here at WCCO, Marielle Mohs shares some of the biggest accomplishments by women and girls in sports.
