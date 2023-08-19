Watch CBS News

Woman at wit's end of Kia stolen for a 4th time

A Minneapolis woman says she is at her wit's end after her Kia was stolen for a fourth time Thursday night. Her surveillance system has caught every theft but she says actually catching the thieves seems to be a problem for police.
