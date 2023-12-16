Watch CBS News

Wisconsin father-daughter duo discover shipwreck

Six-year-old Henley Wollak is used to finding the big one while out on the water with her dad, Tim. But this past summer near Green Island, the two floated over something bigger than a lunker of a northern -- a shipwreck.
