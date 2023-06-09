Watch CBS News

Why do we pay in cash on some purchases?

A researcher from the University of Notre Dame found that people tend to pay in cash when they buy something that's hard to justify. That way there isn’t any lingering evidence, or a credit card bill, to remind them of what they'd rather forget.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.