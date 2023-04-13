Watch CBS News

Why allergy season is so bad right now

If your eyes are watering, or your nose is stuffed up, you're not alone. Allergy levels are high in much of Minnesota right now. WCCO's Allen Henry found out why it's so bad right now and what you can do about it.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.