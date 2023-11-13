Watch CBS News

WEB EXTRA: Peter Jesperson talks The Replacements, Dylan, Bowie with A.J. Hilton

WCCO's A.J. Hilton wanders around Electric Fetus with MN music maven Peter Jesperson to talk The Replacements (who he helped discover), Bob Dylan, David Bowie, and much more! Check out Peter's autobiography "Euphoric Recall" - which drops Nov. 14!
