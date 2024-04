WCCO-TV 6 P.M. forecast for Saturday April 27th, 2024 WCCO-TV Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that in the last 24 hours parts of Minnesota saw a quarter of an inch of rain, further north Minnesotans saw more than a half inch of rain. Tonight we will see temps in the 40s in the metro, but for the most part we stay dry with storms picking up Sunday morning.