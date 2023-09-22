WCCO Kitchen: The Farmers' Market celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Nettie Colon, Chef and Owner of The Red Hen Gastrolab and Maya O'Brien McLeod with the Farmers Markets of Minneapolis join WCCO Mornings to share recipes utilizing fresh food from the Farmers' Market that celebrate Hispanic culture. Recipe information below:

Sancocho – Beef Stew

Serves 4 to 6

2 Tbs olive oil 5 garlic cloves, minced 1 1/2 lbs top round beef, cubed into 1-inch pieces 1/3 cup yellow onions, chopped 1/3 cup green pepper, chopped 5 sprigs of cilantro, chopped 1 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper 4 quarts beef stock 3 yellow carrots, peeled and sliced into 1-inch pieces 1 medium sweet potato, diced into 1-inch pieces 3 medium potatoes, peeled and quartered 1/2 lb butternut squash or any squash of your preference, peeled and cubed into 1-inch pieces

Directions

1. 2 ears of yellow corn, cleaned and sliced into 6 parts each 2. In a preheated dutch oven or heavy pot over low-to-medium heat, combine olive oil, garlic, beef cubes, and onions, stir until beef is brown on all sides and onions begin to caramelize. 3. Add in chopped pepper, cilantro, salt, pepper, and 1 quart of beef stock. Cook down until stock is reduced by half about 20 minutes. 4. Stir beef, then add all the remaining vegetables and remaining beef stock. Bring to a boil. Lower to a simmer and cover for 30 minutes. 5. Uncover and simmer for 20 - 30 minutes or until the stock has reduced some and meat is tender and the vegetables are soft. 6. Serve with white rice or polenta.

Cherry Tomato Sofrito

2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus 1/4 to 1/2 cup more to add towards the end. 1 pound cherry tomatoes, cut lengthwise in half. ½ cup fresh garlic cloves, smashed. ½ cup onions, diced. salt & black pepper to taste.

Directions

1. Heat sauté pan on medium hi heat and add 2 tablespoons of the extra virgin olive oil. Make sure that your pan is large enough to fit all your cherry tomatoes in a single layer. Add the cherry tomatoes and sauté for 5 minutes. 2. While tomatoes are cooking, place the smashed garlic cloves and onions in a food processor and press the pulse button until they are chopped but not pureed. Turn heat down to medium and add the garlic and onion mixture to the pan and stir well into the tomatoes. You can cover it at this stage with a lid if you would like to have more liquid in your sofrito. Cook the mixture for another 5 minutes. 3. Add 1/4 to 1/2 a cup of the extra virgin olive oil (the amount is up to you) and cook for another 5 minutes. 4. Season with salt and pepper to your liking and let it cool to room temperature. Place into a mason jar or glass container of your liking and refrigerate for up to 10 days.

Note: Sofrito can be used as a base seasoning or as a side sauce. Suggestions: You can use with Scrambled eggs, toast, potatoes, beans, rice, fish, etc.

Abuela's Fricase de Pollo - Grandma's Chicken Fricassee

Serves 6 to 8 people (depending on size of whole chicken)

1 each 2 ½ to 3-pound whole chicken, washed, skin removed & cut into 10 pieces bone-in and season with olive oil, salt & pepper. 3 Tablespoons olive oil 3 cloves of garlic smashed with the back of a knife 1 medium Spanish yellow onion peeled diced small. 6 each small, sweet bell peppers (to seed or not to seed your choice) 4-6 fresh leaves cilantro or parsley, roughly chopped ½ cup cured ham, diced in small cubes. 1 teaspoon dried oregano (I like Dominican or Mexican oregano) ¼ cup sherry vinegar ¼ cup Pimento stuffed olives (small to medium size) 2 teaspoons capers 4 Bay leaves 1 pound pumpkin, winter squash or potatoes cut into chunks 4 cups of apples, peeled, cored and cut into chunks ½ cup tomato sauce 1 quart of Saffron or Paprika infused chicken stock or "pipe stock" aka water 1 cup of fresh green peas (frozen will work as well) 3 Tablespoons cold butter

Instructions

1. In a cast iron Dutch oven kettle with a tight-fitting lid, heat on medium high the olive oil and sauté the garlic, onions and peppers along with the ham & dried oregano for about 10 minutes.