WCCO Investigation leads to creation of worker safety legislation in Minnesota A WCCO Investigation leads to new legislation on worker safety. For the past five years we’ve exposed the ongoing pollution problems at Water Gremlin, from releasing a cancer-causing chemical to hazardous waste violations and lead migration. The plant in White Bear Township now has new owners and a new name, but as Senior Investigative Reporter Jennifer Mayerle shows us, its past will mean a better future for workers across Minnesota.