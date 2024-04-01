Watch CBS News

WCCO celebrating 75 years on air

WCCO's history is Minnesota's history and we can't wait to share many of the moments that have mattered to our viewers over the years. For the next 75 weekdays, we'll share some of the most memorable moments.
