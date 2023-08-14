Watch CBS News

Voting now open for Thrivent's annual "Live Generously" t-shirt design

Thrivent clients and their friends and families earn a T-shirt by leading or participating in volunteer projects. Since 2014, Thrivent clients have spearheaded more than 1 million projects through the Thrivent Action Teams program, raising over $1 billion for causes close to their hearts. In the process, Thrivent has given away 13 million Live Generously T-shirts, serving as a visible representation of their commitment to giving back. The winning design will be announced on Aug. 21.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.