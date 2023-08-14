Voting now open for Thrivent's annual "Live Generously" t-shirt design Thrivent clients and their friends and families earn a T-shirt by leading or participating in volunteer projects. Since 2014, Thrivent clients have spearheaded more than 1 million projects through the Thrivent Action Teams program, raising over $1 billion for causes close to their hearts. In the process, Thrivent has given away 13 million Live Generously T-shirts, serving as a visible representation of their commitment to giving back. The winning design will be announced on Aug. 21.