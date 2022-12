Examining Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress Wednesday, thanking Americans for their ongoing support, and asking for continued aid, telling U.S. lawmakers that "you can speed up our victory." Ivo Daalder, former U.S. ambassador to NATO, and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, discussed the highlights of Zelenskyy's speech, and what it could signal next for the war with Russia.