Trump returning to Minnesota for GOP fundraiser Friday (Part 2) While on the campaign trail in 2020, then President Donald Trump promised that if he lost Minnesota* he would never come back. Four years later, Trump will be back Friday to headline one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Minnesota GOP, the Lincoln Reagan dinner in St. Paul. In Talking Points, Esme Murphy spoke with political strategists Abou Amara, a democrat, and Amy Koch, a Republican.