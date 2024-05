Mayor Jacob Frey, city council members, and Mpls. Downtown Council CEO Adam Duininck helped kick off “Wolves Back” block parties.

Timberwolves block parties set in downtown Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, city council members, and Mpls. Downtown Council CEO Adam Duininck helped kick off “Wolves Back” block parties.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On