Watch CBS News

Thinking of gifting wine? Watch this!

Whether you're toasting, celebrating or gifting, wine is a popular choice this time of year. But knowing what to give or serve can be tricky. Luckily, Nikki Parrish of “Nikki Knows Wine " is here to help.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.