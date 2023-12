The state's new flag design is receiving mixed signals from residents The new flag features the shape of Minnesota.. and a North Star over watery-shades of blue. Lawmakers had voted to change the old flag over criticism of its design and depiction of Native Americans. That decision isn't sitting well with the Crow Wing County Board. WCCO's Jeff Wagner explains the message it plans to send to the governor-- And how Minnesotans are rushing to grab a piece of history.