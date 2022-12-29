Watch CBS News

The principles of Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa started more than 50 years ago to help restore African heritage and culture. Dr. Artika Tyner, founder of the "Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute," joins us to talk about the principles of Kwanzaa.
