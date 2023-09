Team Minnesota gets first ever pick of the Professional Women's Hockey League draft, picked a Minnes Former Gopher Hockey forward, Olympian and Lake City native Taylor Heise - drafted as the first pick in the league. Minnesota won the draft lottery earlier this month to get first pick. Heise was one of 90 players drafted into 6 teams in both the U-S and Canada. The PWHL follows the disolvement of the Premiere Hockey Federation earlier this year.