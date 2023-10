Talking Points: What happened to Jacob Wetterling; the 27-year search for answers (part 1) Sunday will mark exactly 34 years since 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling was abducted as he road his bike a half mile from his St. Joseph home. For 27 years, Patty Wetterling searched for her missing son. This week her new book: "Dear Jacob, A Mother's Journey of Hope" was published.