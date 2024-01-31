Talking Points: What are the odds that Minnesota legalizes sport betting this year? (part 3) The start of the Minnesota legislative session is next week and the legislature appears ready to tackle one of the major issues they didn't complete last session: sports betting. Taxes from legalized sports gambling would mean more money for addiction resources and education. Susan Sheridan Tucker, the executive director of the Minnesota Alliance on Problem Gambling, says legalization will help bring an existing problem out into the open.